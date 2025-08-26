Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,137.5250 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,187.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,820.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,699.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $36.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,101.29.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

