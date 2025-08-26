Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 65,698 Shares of CSX Corporation $CSX

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,698 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 969,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,696,000 after buying an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

