MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $508,611,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,674,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,369,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,862,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $259.01 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average is $295.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

