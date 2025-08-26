1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 41.9% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,318,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,876 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 123,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Barclays lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

