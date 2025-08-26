Bank of Hawaii Makes New Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx
FedEx Price Performance
FedEx stock opened at $232.9780 on Tuesday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Industrial Giants Positioned for Defense-Led Growth
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.