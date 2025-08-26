Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 56,310 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,310 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.12% of DoorDash worth $91,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 12.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 70.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DoorDash from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. The trade was a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 890,883 shares of company stock valued at $214,419,337. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.40 and a 200 day moving average of $211.47. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.32 and a 12 month high of $278.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 136.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

