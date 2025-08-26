Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,358 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after acquiring an additional 237,987 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $138.7820 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average is $126.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,281,394 shares of company stock worth $413,158,033. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

