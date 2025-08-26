Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $92.71 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,272 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Aflac worth $92,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $107.3840 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.95 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

