Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.85 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,289.88 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,521.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,186.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Barclays began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at $368,154.70. This trade represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

