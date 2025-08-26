Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.03 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 178.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Shares of CCEP opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

