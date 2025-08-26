Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3%

APH stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,111,848 shares of company stock valued at $110,832,535. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.