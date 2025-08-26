Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.17.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.01 and a 1 year high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

