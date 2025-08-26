Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Purchased by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after buying an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $137,260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26,258.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,808,000 after purchasing an additional 420,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.01 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.17.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

