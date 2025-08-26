Allstate Corp Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Allstate Corp cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 268,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $92.8520 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

About Church & Dwight



Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

