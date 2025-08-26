Envision Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMW

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned about 4.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000.

BSMW opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

