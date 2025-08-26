Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 6.4% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 188,084 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

