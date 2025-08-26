Envision Financial Planning LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 286.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGCV stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 million and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.73.

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

