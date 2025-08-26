iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Envision Financial Planning LLC

Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 844,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 383,928 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 368,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.9150 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

