SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,951,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 187,585 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

