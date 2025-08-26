PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

PKS Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.95.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $366.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.38%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

