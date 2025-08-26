MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI Shares Acquired by Avalon Global Asset Management LLC

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises 0.6% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 274,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 56,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $126.69 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $152.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.17. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -125.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.89 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jihye Whang Rosenband sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $99,048.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,070.09. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $702,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,785.60. The trade was a 24.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,469 shares of company stock worth $5,191,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.