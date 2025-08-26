Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Lessened by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,530 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.