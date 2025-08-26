PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,699 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

PKS Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

FMB opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

