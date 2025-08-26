PKS Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

PKS Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

