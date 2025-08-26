PKS Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 261,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $692.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $676.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $710.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

