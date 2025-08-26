Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited owns the lease of and right to operate the Dalrymple Bay terminal, a coal export metallurgical coal facility in Bowen Basin in Queensland, Australia. The company provides terminal infrastructure and services for producers and consumers of Australian coal exports. Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

