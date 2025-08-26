Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited (ASX:DBI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.
Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.
About Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure
