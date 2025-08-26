Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Source Capital Stock Performance
SOR stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.
About Source Capital
