Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Source Capital Stock Performance

SOR stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

