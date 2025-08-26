Causeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $166.0920 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.57 and a 1 year high of $166.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.