JD.com, Inc. $JD Shares Purchased by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,142 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises 1.5% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $73,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,872 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,562,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,374,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,839 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in JD.com by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,942,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,062,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,508 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Arete cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

JD.com Price Performance

JD stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.