Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1918 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a 5.9% increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of METCB stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 0.89. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

