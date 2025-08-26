Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 354.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Latitude Group Company Profile
