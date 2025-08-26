Causeway Capital Management LLC Buys 216,828 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Prudential Public comprises about 1.1% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,575 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 629,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 303,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 7.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 401,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 47,994 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Prudential Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

