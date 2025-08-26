La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

La-Z-Boy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

