Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,567,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,597 shares during the quarter. Pacific Gas & Electric makes up approximately 0.9% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $44,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 188,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Argus raised Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.