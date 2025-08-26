Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 32.9% increase from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24.

Featured Stories

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

