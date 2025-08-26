iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.
iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance
Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.20.
About iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class
