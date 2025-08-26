iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 1-year low of C$50.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.20.

Get iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class alerts:

About iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize current income to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. To achieve its investment objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in high-quality, short-term generally less than 90 days, investment grade debt securities, including treasury bills and promissory notes issued or guaranteed by Canadian governments or their agencies, bankers acceptances and commercial paper excluding asset-backed commercial paper issued by Canadian chartered banks, loan companies, trust companies and corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.