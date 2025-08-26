Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 76,307 Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,307 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Invvlu Mu Incm worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invvlu Mu Incm stock opened at $11.6350 on Tuesday. Invvlu Mu Incm has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

