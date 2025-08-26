PKS Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,692,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IVE stock opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

