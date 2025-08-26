Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust $BYM

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atala Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM opened at $10.4550 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

