Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation $DYCQ

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,064 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 6.61% of DT Cloud Acquisition worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 367,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 134,302 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYCQ opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

