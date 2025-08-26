Westchester Capital Management LLC Invests $2.87 Million in FG Merger II Corp. $FGMC

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FG Merger II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FGMC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger II during the first quarter worth about $977,000.

FG Merger II Price Performance

FGMC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. FG Merger II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

FG Merger II Profile

FG Merger II Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on September 20, 2023 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

