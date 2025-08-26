PKS Advisory Services LLC Sells 723 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

PKS Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after buying an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

