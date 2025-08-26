PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,418 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PKS Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after purchasing an additional 570,359 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 356.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 320,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 780,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 139,413 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

