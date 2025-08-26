The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,093,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,627,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,264,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,116,000 after acquiring an additional 667,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,689,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

