Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Amedisys makes up about 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,812,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $15,801,000. CIBRA Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 359.7% during the first quarter. CIBRA Capital Ltd now owns 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 169,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after buying an additional 107,720 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

AMED stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

