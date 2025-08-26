2,132 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $341.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.14.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

