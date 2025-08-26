ICONIQ Capital LLC Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $165.0380 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $165.41. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%.The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.