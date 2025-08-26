Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,216.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

