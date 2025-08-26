New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. $EDU Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,456 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

