Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 189,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

